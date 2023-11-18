In the game between the Navy Midshipmen and East Carolina Pirates on Saturday, November 18 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Midshipmen to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

East Carolina vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Navy (-2.5) Over (30.5) Navy 23, East Carolina 19

Week 12 AAC Predictions

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Pirates based on the moneyline is 46.5%.

So far this year, the Pirates have put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 2.5 points or more, the Pirates have a 4-4 record against the spread.

Out of the Pirates' 10 games with a set total, three have hit the over (30%).

East Carolina games this season have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 16.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Navy Betting Info (2023)

The Midshipmen have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.

The Midshipmen have three wins in eight games against the spread this season.

Navy has an ATS record of 1-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

There have been three Midshipmen games (out of eight) that went over the total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 30.5 points, 17.9 fewer than the average total in this season's Navy contests.

Pirates vs. Midshipmen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Navy 19.7 21.4 23.6 18.2 18.7 20.0 East Carolina 18.1 23.0 16.8 17.0 19.4 29.0

