ACC action features the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) taking on the Virginia Cavaliers (2-8) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Blue Devils are favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Virginia matchup in this article.

Duke vs. Virginia Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Channel: The CW
  • City: Charlottesville, Virginia
  • Venue: Scott Stadium

Duke vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Virginia Moneyline
BetMGM Duke (-4) 47.5 -190 +160
FanDuel Duke (-3.5) 46.5 -192 +158

Week 12 Odds

Duke vs. Virginia Betting Trends

  • Duke has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Blue Devils have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
  • Virginia has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.
  • The Cavaliers are 6-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

