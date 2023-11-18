Duke vs. Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
ACC action features the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) taking on the Virginia Cavaliers (2-8) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Blue Devils are favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Virginia matchup in this article.
Duke vs. Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Charlottesville, Virginia
- Venue: Scott Stadium
Duke vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-4)
|47.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Duke (-3.5)
|46.5
|-192
|+158
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Duke vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- Duke has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Blue Devils have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Virginia has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.
- The Cavaliers are 6-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
