ACC foes will clash when the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) battle the Virginia Cavaliers (2-8). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Duke vs. Virginia?

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Channel: The CW
  • City: Charlottesville, Virginia
  • Venue: Scott Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Duke 33, Virginia 19
  • Duke has won all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.
  • The Blue Devils have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter and won them all.
  • Virginia has entered the game as an underdog eight times this season and won once.
  • The Cavaliers have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.
  • The Blue Devils have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Duke (-3)
  • Against the spread, Duke is 5-4-0 this year.
  • The Blue Devils are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
  • Virginia has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • The Cavaliers have an ATS record of 6-2 in their eight games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (46.5)
  • This season, four of Duke's 10 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points.
  • This season, eight of Virginia's games have ended with a score higher than 46.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 50.8 points per game, 4.3 points more than the over/under of 46.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Duke

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47.6 47.5 47.8
Implied Total AVG 29.6 28.4 31
ATS Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 1-1 0-3

Virginia

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49.7 46.3 52
Implied Total AVG 31.8 26.3 35.5
ATS Record 7-3-0 3-1-0 4-2-0
Over/Under Record 7-3-0 2-2-0 5-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 0-2 1-5

