The Davidson Wildcats (7-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Dayton Flyers (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Richardson Stadium in a Pioneer League battle.

On offense, Davidson has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best in the FCS by totaling 474.4 yards per game. The defense ranks 26th (303.7 yards allowed per game). Dayton ranks 80th in the FCS with 22.9 points per game on offense, and it ranks 63rd with 26.0 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below

Davidson vs. Dayton Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: Richardson Stadium

Davidson vs. Dayton Key Statistics

Davidson Dayton 474.4 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.4 (79th) 303.7 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.6 (9th) 314.2 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.7 (31st) 160.2 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.7 (99th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has racked up 1,336 yards (133.6 ypg) on 105-of-148 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 338 rushing yards (33.8 ypg) on 62 carries.

Mari Adams has 939 rushing yards on 155 carries with 15 touchdowns.

Mason Sheron has carried the ball 127 times for 844 yards (84.4 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Aaron Maione's team-leading 365 yards as a receiver have come on 33 catches (out of 32 targets) with four touchdowns.

Brody Reina has grabbed 15 passes while averaging 32.9 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Mark McCurdy has compiled 26 catches for 281 yards, an average of 28.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Dayton Stats Leaders

Dante Casciola has compiled 775 yards (77.5 yards per game) while completing 56.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Michael Neel has rushed 138 times for 613 yards, with four touchdowns.

Luke Hansen has racked up 366 yards on 80 carries with six touchdowns.

Gavin Lochow has collected 31 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 343 (34.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has three touchdowns.

Jake Coleman has caught 26 passes and compiled 298 receiving yards (29.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Derek Willits has racked up 231 reciving yards (23.1 ypg) this season.

