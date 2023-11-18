Oddsmakers expect a tight contest between AAC opponents when the Rice Owls (4-6) visit the Charlotte 49ers (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Charlotte is a 2.5-point underdogs. A 47.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Rice is putting up 31.1 points per game offensively this year (41st in the FBS), and is allowing 29.2 points per game (100th) on defense. With 329.6 total yards per game on offense, Charlotte ranks 104th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 51st, giving up 360.7 total yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte vs. Rice Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Rice vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rice -2.5 -115 -105 47.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Looking to place a bet on Charlotte vs. Rice? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Charlotte Recent Performance

Offensively, the 49ers are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 382.3 yards per game (-49-worst in college football). On defense, they are allowing 397 (87th-ranked).

The 49ers are putting up 29 points per game in their past three games (101st in college football), and conceding 36 per game (-93-worst).

In its past three games, Charlotte has thrown for 203 yards per game (-12-worst in the nation), and given up 228.7 in the air (-29-worst).

The 49ers are 72nd in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (179.3), and -32-worst in rushing yards allowed (168.3).

In their last three games, the 49ers have two wins against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

In all of its past three games, Charlotte has gone over the total.

Week 12 AAC Betting Trends

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte's ATS record is 6-3-0 this season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the 49ers have an ATS record of 6-3.

The teams have hit the over in five of Charlotte's nine games with a set total.

This season, Charlotte has been the underdog nine times and won two of those games.

Charlotte has a record of , a 22.2% win rate, when it is set as an underdog of +115 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bet on Charlotte to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has thrown for 1,114 yards on 56.2% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones has rushed 105 times for 487 yards, with four touchdowns.

Terron Kellman has run for 328 yards across 82 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jairus Mack's 366 receiving yards (36.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 21 catches on 34 targets with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera has put together a 352-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 49 targets.

Colin Weber's 43 targets have resulted in 29 catches for 339 yards.

Eyabi Anoma has five sacks to pace the team, and also has eight TFL and 48 tackles.

Nikhai Hill-Green is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 70 tackles, eight TFL, and two sacks.

Kameron Howard has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 24 tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.