According to our computer projections, the Rice Owls will beat the Charlotte 49ers when the two teams play at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which begins at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Charlotte vs. Rice Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (47.5) Rice 28, Charlotte 26

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the 49ers.

The 49ers are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

In games this year in which they were an underdog by 2.5 points or more, the 49ers have a 6-3 record against the spread.

49ers games have gone over the point total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The average over/under for Charlotte games this season is 0.6 more points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

Rice Betting Info (2023)

The Owls have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Owls have six wins in nine games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Rice has an ATS record of 1-2.

The Owls have seen five of its nine games hit the over.

Rice games have had an average of 54.0 points this season, 6.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

49ers vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rice 31.1 29.2 36.0 28.2 23.8 30.8 Charlotte 18.9 26.7 20.6 28.0 17.2 25.4

