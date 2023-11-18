The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-9) and the Campbell Fighting Camels (4-6) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Truist Stadium in a clash of CAA foes.

NC A&T ranks 16th-worst in scoring offense (16.3 points per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 96th with 30.8 points allowed per game. Campbell has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 10th-worst with 35.2 points surrendered per game. It has been more effective offensively, compiling 28.8 points per contest (41st-ranked).

Campbell vs. NC A&T Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Truist Stadium

Campbell vs. NC A&T Key Statistics

Campbell NC A&T 388.9 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.8 (119th) 427.5 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.3 (102nd) 146.0 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.9 (40th) 242.9 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 97.9 (128th) 4 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has racked up 2,409 yards on 70.1% passing while tossing 17 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 234 yards with four scores.

Lamagea McDowell has run the ball 113 times for 435 yards, with five touchdowns.

NaQuari Rogers has been given 86 carries and totaled 414 yards with six touchdowns.

Jalen Kelsey paces his team with 512 receiving yards on 31 receptions with three touchdowns.

Ezeriah Anderson has caught 34 passes and compiled 470 receiving yards (47.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Vincent Wilkins' 38 targets have resulted in 49 grabs for 470 yards and four touchdowns.

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Kevin White has 487 pass yards for NC A&T, completing 52.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 272 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 58 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kenji Christian has 709 rushing yards on 130 carries, scoring six touchdowns. He's also added 197 yards (19.7 per game) on 16 catches with one touchdown.

Fredderick Graves has been handed the ball 82 times this year and racked up 371 yards (37.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Amonte Jones' leads his squad with 249 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 receptions (out of 18 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Ger-Cari Caldwell's 12 catches are good enough for 132 yards.

