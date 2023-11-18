On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Andrei Svechnikov going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

Svechnikov is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 42 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Penguins have four shutouts, and they average 14.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

