The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) and the Towson Tigers (2-2) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at TD Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Wake Forest vs. Towson Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest compiled a 16-14-0 ATS record last year.

Wake Forest vs. Towson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wake Forest 76.6 148.4 73.8 140.5 147.0 Towson 71.8 148.4 66.7 140.5 135.5

Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends

Last year, the 76.6 points per game the Demon Deacons recorded were 9.9 more points than the Tigers gave up (66.7).

Wake Forest had a 14-11 record against the spread and a 17-10 record overall last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Wake Forest vs. Towson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wake Forest 16-14-0 18-12-0 Towson 15-14-0 18-11-0

Wake Forest vs. Towson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wake Forest Towson 13-3 Home Record 10-2 4-8 Away Record 8-7 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

