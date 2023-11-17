Wake Forest vs. Towson November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Towson Tigers (2-2) meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. This clash will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Wake Forest vs. Towson Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Wake Forest Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyree Appleby: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Hildreth: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrew Carr: 10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Damari Monsanto: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bobi Klintman: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Towson Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Holden: 14.5 PTS, 7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charles Thompson: 12.2 PTS, 8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Nicolas Timberlake: 17.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nygal Russell: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sekou Sylla: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Wake Forest vs. Towson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wake Forest Rank
|Wake Forest AVG
|Towson AVG
|Towson Rank
|60th
|76.6
|Points Scored
|71.8
|178th
|284th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|73rd
|233rd
|31
|Rebounds
|34.1
|52nd
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|18th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|14
|105th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
