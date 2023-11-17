Friday's contest at TD Arena has the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) taking on the Towson Tigers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-70 win for Wake Forest, so it should be a tight matchup.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wake Forest vs. Towson Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wake Forest vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 72, Towson 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Wake Forest vs. Towson

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-1.2)

Wake Forest (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wake Forest Performance Insights

Wake Forest was 60th in the country in points scored (76.6 per game) and 284th in points conceded (73.8) last year.

On the boards, the Demon Deacons were 233rd in the country in rebounds (31.0 per game) last season. They were 270th in rebounds conceded (32.4 per game).

Wake Forest was 143rd in the country in assists (13.5 per game) last year.

Last year, the Demon Deacons were 18th-best in college basketball in 3-point makes (9.5 per game), and they ranked No. 62 in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

Defensively, Wake Forest was 290th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.2 last season. It was 264th in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.0%.

Last year, the Demon Deacons attempted 54.6% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 45.4% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 64.1% of the Demon Deacons' buckets were 2-pointers, and 35.9% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.