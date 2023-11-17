The Towson Tigers (2-2) play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Wake Forest vs. Towson Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Wake Forest Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Demon Deacons had a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.0% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.
  • Wake Forest went 13-8 when it shot better than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Tigers ranked 52nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Demon Deacons finished 233rd.
  • Last year, the 76.6 points per game the Demon Deacons put up were 9.9 more points than the Tigers gave up (66.7).
  • Wake Forest went 17-10 last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison

  • Wake Forest posted 79.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 74.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.
  • The Demon Deacons gave up 71.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.8 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Wake Forest made 1.7 fewer threes per game (9.1) than in away games (10.8). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.8%) compared to when playing on the road (37.2%).

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Elon W 101-78 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/10/2023 @ Georgia L 80-77 Stegeman Coliseum
11/16/2023 Utah L 77-70 TD Arena
11/17/2023 Towson - TD Arena
11/24/2023 Charleston Southern - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/29/2023 Florida - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

