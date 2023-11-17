The Towson Tigers (2-2) play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Wake Forest vs. Towson Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wake Forest Stats Insights

Last season, the Demon Deacons had a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.0% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.

Wake Forest went 13-8 when it shot better than 42.0% from the field.

The Tigers ranked 52nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Demon Deacons finished 233rd.

Last year, the 76.6 points per game the Demon Deacons put up were 9.9 more points than the Tigers gave up (66.7).

Wake Forest went 17-10 last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison

Wake Forest posted 79.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 74.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.

The Demon Deacons gave up 71.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.8 away from home.

When playing at home, Wake Forest made 1.7 fewer threes per game (9.1) than in away games (10.8). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.8%) compared to when playing on the road (37.2%).

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule