How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Towson on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Towson Tigers (2-2) play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Wake Forest vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- Last season, the Demon Deacons had a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.0% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.
- Wake Forest went 13-8 when it shot better than 42.0% from the field.
- The Tigers ranked 52nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Demon Deacons finished 233rd.
- Last year, the 76.6 points per game the Demon Deacons put up were 9.9 more points than the Tigers gave up (66.7).
- Wake Forest went 17-10 last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison
- Wake Forest posted 79.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 74.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.
- The Demon Deacons gave up 71.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.8 away from home.
- When playing at home, Wake Forest made 1.7 fewer threes per game (9.1) than in away games (10.8). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.8%) compared to when playing on the road (37.2%).
Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Elon
|W 101-78
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 80-77
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Utah
|L 77-70
|TD Arena
|11/17/2023
|Towson
|-
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Florida
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
