The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) will meet the UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network+.

UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

UNC Greensboro Top Players (2022-23)

Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Keondre Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Mohammed Abdulsalam: 7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Mikeal Brown-Jones: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Kobe Langley: 5.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

Anthony Black: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Ricky Council IV: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Davonte Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Makhi Mitchell: 7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Jordan Walsh: 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 72.1 166th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 64.5 36th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 33.5 74th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 349th 5 3pt Made 7.9 112th 193rd 12.8 Assists 14.5 75th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

