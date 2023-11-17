The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) will meet the UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network+.

UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Game Information

UNC Greensboro Top Players (2022-23)

  • Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keondre Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Mohammed Abdulsalam: 7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Mikeal Brown-Jones: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Kobe Langley: 5.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Anthony Black: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ricky Council IV: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Davonte Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Makhi Mitchell: 7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Jordan Walsh: 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank
119th 74.1 Points Scored 72.1 166th
112th 67.9 Points Allowed 64.5 36th
134th 32.4 Rebounds 33.5 74th
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
349th 5 3pt Made 7.9 112th
193rd 12.8 Assists 14.5 75th
224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

