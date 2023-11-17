Friday's game features the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) matching up at Bud Walton Arena (on November 17) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 82-75 win for Arkansas.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Venue: Bud Walton Arena

UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 82, UNC Greensboro 75

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-6.3)

Arkansas (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 157.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

Offensively, UNC Greensboro put up 72.1 points per game (166th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 64.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (36th-ranked).

The Spartans were 74th in college basketball with 33.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 106th with 30.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

UNC Greensboro ranked 75th in college basketball with 14.5 assists per game.

Last year the Spartans committed 11.3 turnovers per game (122nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.7 turnovers per contest (119th-ranked).

The Spartans ranked 112th in the country with 7.9 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 102nd with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

UNC Greensboro ceded 7.4 treys per game (204th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 31.9% (67th-ranked) from three-point land.

UNC Greensboro attempted 34.8 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 60.8% of the shots it attempted (and 68.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.4 three-pointers per contest, which were 39.2% of its shots (and 31.1% of the team's buckets).

