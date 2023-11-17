North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sampson County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Sampson County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hobbton High School at North Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Kenly, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
