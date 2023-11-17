Rowan County, North Carolina has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Rowan County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Shelby High School at Salisbury High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
    • Location: Salisbury, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

