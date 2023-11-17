How to Watch the Queens (NC) vs. South Carolina Upstate Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-3) will hope to break a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Queens (NC) Royals (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Curry Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Queens (NC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Queens (NC) vs. South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans' 52.9 points per game last year were 15.7 fewer points than the 68.6 the Royals gave up to opponents.
- South Carolina Upstate went 7-7 last season when allowing fewer than 59.0 points.
- Last year, the Royals put up just 4.4 fewer points per game (59.0) than the Spartans allowed (63.4).
- Queens (NC) went 6-2 last season when scoring more than 63.4 points.
- The Royals shot 35.8% from the field last season, 17.3 percentage points lower than the 53.1% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- The Spartans shot 25.7% from the field, 27.2% lower than the 52.9% the Royals' opponents shot last season.
Queens (NC) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 91-44
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/9/2023
|@ LSU
|L 112-55
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/14/2023
|JWU Charlotte
|W 101-51
|Curry Arena
|11/17/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Curry Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|11/26/2023
|Wesleyan (GA)
|-
|Curry Arena
