The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-3) will hope to break a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Queens (NC) Royals (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Curry Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET.

Queens (NC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens (NC) vs. South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans' 52.9 points per game last year were 15.7 fewer points than the 68.6 the Royals gave up to opponents.
  • South Carolina Upstate went 7-7 last season when allowing fewer than 59.0 points.
  • Last year, the Royals put up just 4.4 fewer points per game (59.0) than the Spartans allowed (63.4).
  • Queens (NC) went 6-2 last season when scoring more than 63.4 points.
  • The Royals shot 35.8% from the field last season, 17.3 percentage points lower than the 53.1% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
  • The Spartans shot 25.7% from the field, 27.2% lower than the 52.9% the Royals' opponents shot last season.

Queens (NC) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Ole Miss L 91-44 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/9/2023 @ LSU L 112-55 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/14/2023 JWU Charlotte W 101-51 Curry Arena
11/17/2023 South Carolina Upstate - Curry Arena
11/21/2023 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena
11/26/2023 Wesleyan (GA) - Curry Arena

