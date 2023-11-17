Friday's game between the Queens (NC) Royals (1-2) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-3) squaring off at Curry Arena has a projected final score of 78-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Queens (NC), so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Royals won their last game 101-51 against JWU Charlotte on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Queens (NC) vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Queens (NC) vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Queens (NC) 78, South Carolina Upstate 66

Other ASUN Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Queens (NC) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Royals were outscored by 9.6 points per game last season (posting 59.0 points per game, 295th in college basketball, while conceding 68.6 per contest, 284th in college basketball) and had a -277 scoring differential.

With 60.9 points per game in ASUN games, Queens (NC) posted 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (59.0 PPG).

The Royals scored 62.5 points per game in home games last year. On the road, they averaged 55.4 points per contest.

Queens (NC) ceded 67.3 points per game last season at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than it allowed in away games (69.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.