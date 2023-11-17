If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Orange County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hillside High School at Orange High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Guilford High School at East Chapel Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Ridge High School at Carrboro High School