North Carolina vs. UC Riverside: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) host the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-2) at Dean Smith Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network. There is no line set for the matchup.
North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Dean Smith Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
North Carolina Betting Records & Stats
- North Carolina went 9-21-0 ATS last season.
- UC Riverside's .533 ATS win percentage (16-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than North Carolina's .300 mark (9-21-0 ATS Record).
North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Carolina
|76.2
|148.6
|70.9
|140.1
|147.1
|UC Riverside
|72.4
|148.6
|69.2
|140.1
|135.6
Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels recorded were 7.0 more points than the Highlanders gave up (69.2).
- When North Carolina put up more than 69.2 points last season, it went 8-11 against the spread and 17-5 overall.
North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Carolina
|9-21-0
|11-19-0
|UC Riverside
|16-14-0
|17-13-0
North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|North Carolina
|UC Riverside
|12-3
|Home Record
|9-4
|4-7
|Away Record
|9-7
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-5-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-8-0
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.7
|70.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.1
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
