The North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) will face the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.

North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Pete Nance: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)

Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Zyon Pullin: 18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Lachlan Olbrich: 11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Jamal Hartwell II: 8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Kyle Owens: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina Rank North Carolina AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 72.4 160th 204th 70.9 Points Allowed 69.2 149th 7th 36.6 Rebounds 32.6 117th 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 210th 7.1 3pt Made 8.4 66th 274th 11.9 Assists 13.1 169th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 11.7 160th

