The UC Riverside Highlanders (1-2) battle the North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. UC Riverside matchup.

North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline UC Riverside Moneyline
BetMGM North Carolina (-22.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel North Carolina (-21.5) 148.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • North Carolina covered nine times in 30 games with a spread last season.
  • The Tar Heels and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 30 times last season.
  • UC Riverside compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread last year.
  • In Highlanders games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.

North Carolina Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • North Carolina is 15th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (34th).
  • North Carolina's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

