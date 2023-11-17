NC State vs. Charleston Southern: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The NC State Wolfpack (2-0) host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at PNC Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the game.
NC State vs. Charleston Southern Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: PNC Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
NC State Betting Records & Stats
- NC State compiled a 15-15-0 ATS record last year.
- NC State put together a 15-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-14-0 mark of Charleston Southern.
NC State vs. Charleston Southern Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|NC State
|77.7
|150.3
|70.8
|145.2
|147.7
|Charleston Southern
|72.6
|150.3
|74.4
|145.2
|142.7
Additional NC State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Wolfpack put up just 3.3 more points per game (77.7) than the Buccaneers allowed (74.4).
- NC State went 11-3 against the spread and 17-0 overall last season when scoring more than 74.4 points.
NC State vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|NC State
|15-15-0
|15-15-0
|Charleston Southern
|13-14-0
|14-13-0
NC State vs. Charleston Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|NC State
|Charleston Southern
|15-2
|Home Record
|6-8
|4-6
|Away Record
|3-12
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.7
|71.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.5
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-3-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
