The NC State Wolfpack (2-0) host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at PNC Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the game.

NC State vs. Charleston Southern Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

NC State Betting Records & Stats

NC State compiled a 15-15-0 ATS record last year.

NC State vs. Charleston Southern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 77.7 150.3 70.8 145.2 147.7 Charleston Southern 72.6 150.3 74.4 145.2 142.7

Additional NC State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wolfpack put up just 3.3 more points per game (77.7) than the Buccaneers allowed (74.4).

NC State went 11-3 against the spread and 17-0 overall last season when scoring more than 74.4 points.

NC State vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 15-15-0 15-15-0 Charleston Southern 13-14-0 14-13-0

NC State vs. Charleston Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NC State Charleston Southern 15-2 Home Record 6-8 4-6 Away Record 3-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.7 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

