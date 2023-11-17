The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) face the NC State Wolfpack (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at PNC Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

NC State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State Stats Insights

Last season, the Wolfpack had a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% lower than the 46% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents hit.

NC State went 13-0 when it shot higher than 46% from the field.

The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Buccaneers finished 192nd.

Last year, the 77.7 points per game the Wolfpack scored were only 3.3 more points than the Buccaneers allowed (74.4).

NC State had a 17-0 record last season when putting up more than 74.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively NC State fared better when playing at home last year, posting 83.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game away from home.

Defensively the Wolfpack played better at home last season, ceding 69.8 points per game, compared to 72.1 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, NC State fared better when playing at home last season, draining 9.1 treys per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Upcoming Schedule