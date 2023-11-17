How to Watch NC State vs. Charleston Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) face the NC State Wolfpack (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at PNC Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
NC State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
NC State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Wolfpack had a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% lower than the 46% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents hit.
- NC State went 13-0 when it shot higher than 46% from the field.
- The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Buccaneers finished 192nd.
- Last year, the 77.7 points per game the Wolfpack scored were only 3.3 more points than the Buccaneers allowed (74.4).
- NC State had a 17-0 record last season when putting up more than 74.4 points.
NC State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively NC State fared better when playing at home last year, posting 83.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Wolfpack played better at home last season, ceding 69.8 points per game, compared to 72.1 away from home.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, NC State fared better when playing at home last season, draining 9.1 treys per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage away from home.
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Citadel
|W 72-59
|PNC Arena
|11/10/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 84-64
|PNC Arena
|11/17/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|PNC Arena
|11/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
