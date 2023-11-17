North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Charlotte Catholic High School at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Amos Hough High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School at Watauga High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Boone, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.