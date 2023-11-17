North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - November 17
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Olympic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covenant Day School at Forsyth Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durham Academy at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Corvian Community School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence High School at Jackson Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Norman Charter High School at Christ the King Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at South Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Mecklenburg High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garinger High School at Hopewell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardrey Kell High School at Providence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weddington High School at Rocky River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Mint Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dudley High School at Mallard Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
