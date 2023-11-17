North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Martin County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Martin County, North Carolina. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Martin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jones Senior High School at Bear Grass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Williamston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.