North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Macon County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rosman High School at Highlands High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Highlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
