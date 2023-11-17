The Sacramento Kings (6-4) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-8) on November 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs Spurs Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49.9%).

In games Sacramento shoots better than 49.9% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Spurs are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 16th.

The Kings average 9.5 fewer points per game (114.6) than the Spurs allow (124.1).

Sacramento has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 124.1 points.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 48.9% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48.9% from the field.

The Spurs are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 11th.

The Spurs' 110.6 points per game are just 3.4 fewer points than the 114 the Kings allow.

San Antonio has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 114 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings score 120.8 points per game in home games, compared to 108.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 12.4 points per contest.

Defensively Sacramento has played worse at home this season, allowing 117 points per game, compared to 111 on the road.

The Kings are sinking 14.6 treys per game with a 34.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in road games (14.2 threes per game, 33.6% three-point percentage).

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs put up 116.8 points per game at home, 11.3 more than on the road (105.5). Defensively they allow 121.2 per game, 5.3 fewer points than away (126.5).

San Antonio gives up 121.2 points per game at home, and 126.5 away.

At home the Spurs are collecting 31.8 assists per game, 4.5 more than away (27.3).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Alex Len Out Ankle Trey Lyles Out Calf

Spurs Injuries