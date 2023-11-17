Spectrum Center is where the Charlotte Hornets (3-7) and Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) will match up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Terry Rozier and Giannis Antetokounmpo are players to watch for the Hornets and Bucks, respectively.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSWI

The Hornets lost their most recent game to the Heat, 111-105, on Tuesday. P.J. Washington led the way with 32 points, plus six boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM P.J. Washington 32 6 1 0 0 6 LaMelo Ball 28 6 11 3 0 4 Bryce McGowens 12 4 1 1 0 3

LaMelo Ball is averaging 14.3 points, 9 assists and 6 boards per contest.

Rozier is averaging 22.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Gordon Hayward's numbers for the season are 14.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.7 boards per game.

Washington's numbers for the season are 17.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the floor and 21.4% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Brandon Miller is posting 17.3 points, 2 assists and 6 boards per game.

