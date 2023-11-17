The Charlotte Hornets (3-7) aim to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) on November 17, 2023.

Hornets vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Bucks Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Charlotte is 2-5 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Bucks are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank fourth.

The Hornets average just 2.7 fewer points per game (115) than the Bucks give up (117.7).

When it scores more than 117.7 points, Charlotte is 2-3.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Hornets are averaging fewer points at home (111.4 per game) than away (118.6). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (119.4) than on the road (124.4).

At home the Hornets are picking up 25 assists per game, 0.2 less than away (25.2).

Hornets Injuries