The Milwaukee Bucks (3-2), on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Spectrum Center, take on the Charlotte Hornets (1-3). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSWI.

Hornets vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSWI

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier put up 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year.

P.J. Washington's numbers last season were 15.7 points, 4.9 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He made 44.4% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

LaMelo Ball recorded 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He also drained 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 4 treys per game.

Gordon Hayward posted 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He made 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

Nick Richards posted 8.2 points, 6.4 boards and 0.6 assists. He drained 62.9% of his shots from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Giannis Antetokounmpo gives the Bucks 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 2 blocked shots.

Damian Lillard is putting up 22.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He's draining 34.4% of his shots from the field and 30% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.

Malik Beasley gets the Bucks 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while averaging 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0 blocked shots.

Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while putting up 0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez is putting up 13 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 55.6% of his shots from the floor and 55.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

Hornets vs. Bucks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hornets Bucks 111 Points Avg. 116.9 117.2 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 45.7% Field Goal % 47.3% 33% Three Point % 36.8%

