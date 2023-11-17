The Charlotte Hornets, with Gordon Hayward, face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 12, Hayward posted six points in a 129-107 loss versus the Knicks.

Now let's dig into Hayward's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-106)

Over 16.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+106)

Over 4.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+108)

Over 4.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+142)

Looking to bet on one or more of Hayward's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 113.3 points per game.

Allowing 44.2 rebounds per game last season, the Bucks were 20th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Bucks were ranked fifth in the league defensively last season, conceding 23.9 per contest.

Giving up 12.1 made three-pointers per game last year, the Bucks were 11th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Gordon Hayward vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 27 16 7 3 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.