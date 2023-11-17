North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gaston County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Gaston County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Victory Christian Academy at Tabernacle Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Gaston High School at Bessemer City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Bessemer City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asheville High School at Gaston Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Community School of Davidson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Davidson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont Community Charter at Highland School of Technology
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christ School at Davidson Day School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Davidson, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
