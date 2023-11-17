Friday's contest at Avenir Centre has the Weber State Wildcats (2-0) going head to head against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 85-47 victory as our model heavily favors Weber State.

The matchup has no set line.

Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moncton, New Brunswick

Moncton, New Brunswick Venue: Avenir Centre

Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Weber State 85, Gardner-Webb 47

Spread & Total Prediction for Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State

Computer Predicted Spread: Weber State (-38.0)

Weber State (-38.0) Computer Predicted Total: 132.3

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

With 70.7 points per game on offense, Gardner-Webb was 198th in the nation last year. At the other end, it gave up 65.5 points per contest, which ranked 48th in college basketball.

The Runnin' Bulldogs grabbed 32.5 rebounds per game (126th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 28.7 rebounds per contest (43rd-ranked).

Gardner-Webb averaged 12.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 193rd in the nation.

Last season the Runnin' Bulldogs averaged 12.5 turnovers per game (249th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.3 turnovers per contest (78th-ranked).

With 6.3 threes per game, the Runnin' Bulldogs were 288th in the nation. They had a 33.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 204th in college basketball.

Gardner-Webb gave up 6.7 three-pointers per game (111th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.7% (178th-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Gardner-Webb took 66.6% two-pointers (accounting for 75.9% of the team's baskets) and 33.4% three-pointers (24.1%).

