The Weber State Wildcats (2-0) face the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick

Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick TV: ESPN+

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (44.8%).

Gardner-Webb went 13-4 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Wildcats ranked 359th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Runnin' Bulldogs ranked 204th.

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 70.7 points per game last year were only 3.2 more points than the 67.5 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.

Gardner-Webb put together a 10-4 record last season in games it scored more than 67.5 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

Gardner-Webb scored more points at home (78.9 per game) than away (64.0) last season.

The Runnin' Bulldogs conceded more points at home (65.8 per game) than away (64.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Gardner-Webb made fewer 3-pointers away (6.1 per game) than at home (6.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.4%) than at home (33.5%) too.

