How to Watch the Gardner-Webb vs. Charlotte Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-3) will be looking to end a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Charlotte 49ers (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Gardner-Webb vs. Charlotte 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Runnin' Bulldogs put up an average of 77 points per game last year, 8.8 more points than the 68.2 the 49ers allowed to opponents.
- Gardner-Webb had a 15-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 62 points.
- Last year, the 49ers averaged just 4.9 fewer points per game (62) than the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up (66.9).
- Charlotte went 6-3 last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.
- The 49ers shot 29.2% from the field last season, 29.5 percentage points lower than the 58.7% the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.5 percentage points lower than the 49ers given up to their opponents (47.1%).
Gardner-Webb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 102-49
|Carmichael Arena
|11/11/2023
|Elon
|L 90-69
|Paul Porter Arena
|11/15/2023
|Richmond
|L 80-53
|Paul Porter Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
