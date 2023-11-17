Friday's contest features the Charlotte 49ers (2-1) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-3) squaring off at Dale F. Halton Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 87-48 win for heavily favored Charlotte according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 17.

The Runnin' Bulldogs' most recent outing was an 80-53 loss to Richmond on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gardner-Webb vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 87, Gardner-Webb 48

Other Big South Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Runnin' Bulldogs had a +343 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 10.1 points per game. They put up 77.0 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball and gave up 66.9 per contest to rank 245th in college basketball.

In Big South action, Gardner-Webb averaged 3.5 more points (80.5) than overall (77.0) in 2022-23.

At home, the Runnin' Bulldogs put up 79.2 points per game last season, 4.8 more than they averaged on the road (74.4).

Gardner-Webb gave up fewer points at home (65.4 per game) than away (66.8) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.