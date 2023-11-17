North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Forsyth County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Ridge Military Academy at Salem Baptist Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Day School at Carlisle School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Axton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covenant Day School at Forsyth Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver High School at Triad Baptist Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Western Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
