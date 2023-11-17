Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Forsyth County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oak Ridge Military Academy at Salem Baptist Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

6:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Calvary Day School at Carlisle School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17

6:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Axton, VA

Covenant Day School at Forsyth Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC Conference: NCISAA

Carver High School at Triad Baptist Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Kernersville, NC

Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Western Guilford High School