The IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) play the Elon Phoenix (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Elon vs. IUPUI Game Information

Elon Top Players (2022-23)

Sean Halloran: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

IUPUI Top Players (2022-23)

Jlynn Counter: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Elon vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Elon Rank Elon AVG IUPUI AVG IUPUI Rank 326th 65.4 Points Scored 65.3 328th 227th 71.6 Points Allowed 76.8 337th 270th 30.1 Rebounds 28.3 335th 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 4.6 356th 249th 12.2 Assists 11.2 319th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 15.1 355th

