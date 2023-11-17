Friday's contest that pits the Elon Phoenix (1-2) versus the IUPUI Jaguars (2-1) at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Elon, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on November 17.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Elon vs. IUPUI Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

Elon vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 77, IUPUI 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Elon vs. IUPUI

Computer Predicted Spread: Elon (-3.3)

Elon (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

Elon Performance Insights

At 65.4 points scored per game and 71.6 points conceded last season, Elon was 326th in the country offensively and 227th on defense.

The Phoenix collected 30.1 rebounds per game and conceded 32.8 boards last year, ranking 270th and 288th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season Elon was ranked 249th in college basketball in assists with 12.2 per game.

The Phoenix were 237th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and 13th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.2%) last year.

Elon was the 12th-worst squad in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (9.1 per game) and 235th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.5%) last season.

The Phoenix took 40.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 59.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.6% of the Phoenix's baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.4% were 2-pointers.

