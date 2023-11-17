The IUPUI Jaguars (2-1) play the Elon Phoenix (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Elon vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Elon Stats Insights

The Phoenix made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.4 percentage points lower than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Elon went 5-3 when it shot higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Phoenix were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Jaguars ranked 335th.

Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Phoenix scored were 11.4 fewer points than the Jaguars allowed (76.8).

Elon went 2-1 last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Elon Home & Away Comparison

Elon posted 68.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 62.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.

The Phoenix allowed 70.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.

Elon sunk 7.1 threes per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.3 more threes and 5.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).

