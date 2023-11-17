North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Edgecombe County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Edgecombe County, North Carolina this week? We have what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Southeast Halifax High School at Tarboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whiteville High School at SouthWest Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Pinetops, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
