The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (2-1) and the Bucknell Bison (1-3) take the floor at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has no set line.

Duke vs. Bucknell Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Durham, North Carolina

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Duke Betting Records & Stats

Duke covered 16 times in 35 games with a spread last season.

Duke (16-19-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.7% of the time, 0.5% less often than Bucknell (12-14-0) last year.

Duke vs. Bucknell Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 72.0 139.5 63.6 132.1 140.1 Bucknell 67.5 139.5 68.5 132.1 137.1

Additional Duke Insights & Trends

Last year, the Blue Devils put up only 3.5 more points per game (72.0) than the Bison gave up (68.5).

Duke had a 10-8 record against the spread and a 17-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Duke vs. Bucknell Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 16-19-0 13-22-0 Bucknell 12-14-0 10-16-0

Duke vs. Bucknell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Bucknell 16-0 Home Record 7-7 4-6 Away Record 3-13 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.8 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

