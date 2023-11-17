The Duke Blue Devils (2-1) play the Bucknell Bison (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ACC Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Bucknell matchup.

Duke vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke vs. Bucknell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Bucknell Betting Trends (2022-23)

Duke covered 16 times in 35 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 13 Blue Devils games last season went over the point total.

Bucknell compiled a 12-14-0 ATS record last season.

In Bison games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Duke is third-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), much higher than its computer rankings (49th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Duke has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.