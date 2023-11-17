The Bucknell Bison (1-3) battle the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Duke vs. Bucknell Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Blue Devils had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Bison's opponents knocked down.
  • Duke had a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Bison ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 20th.
  • Last year, the Blue Devils scored 72.0 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 68.5 the Bison gave up.
  • Duke had a 17-2 record last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, Duke put up 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did when playing on the road (68.0).
  • The Blue Devils gave up 60.8 points per game last season at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (68.4).
  • When playing at home, Duke averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than in road games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (34.5%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/10/2023 Arizona L 78-73 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 Michigan State W 74-65 United Center
11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/21/2023 La Salle - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/24/2023 Southern Indiana - Cameron Indoor Stadium

