How to Watch Duke vs. Bucknell on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bucknell Bison (1-3) battle the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Duke vs. Bucknell Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Duke Stats Insights
- Last season, the Blue Devils had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Bison's opponents knocked down.
- Duke had a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Bison ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 20th.
- Last year, the Blue Devils scored 72.0 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 68.5 the Bison gave up.
- Duke had a 17-2 record last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Duke put up 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did when playing on the road (68.0).
- The Blue Devils gave up 60.8 points per game last season at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (68.4).
- When playing at home, Duke averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than in road games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (34.5%).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 92-54
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/10/2023
|Arizona
|L 78-73
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-65
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/24/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
