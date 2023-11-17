The Bucknell Bison (1-3) battle the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Duke vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Duke Stats Insights

Last season, the Blue Devils had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Bison's opponents knocked down.

Duke had a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.

The Bison ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 20th.

Last year, the Blue Devils scored 72.0 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 68.5 the Bison gave up.

Duke had a 17-2 record last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Duke put up 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did when playing on the road (68.0).

The Blue Devils gave up 60.8 points per game last season at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (68.4).

When playing at home, Duke averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than in road games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (34.5%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule