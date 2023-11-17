The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) and the Davidson Wildcats (2-1) hit the court at Freedom Hall Civic Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Davidson and its opponent combined to hit the over nine out of 29 times last season.

The Wildcats were 15-14-0 against the spread last season.

East Tennessee State covered less often than Davidson last year, putting up an ATS record of 12-15-0, as opposed to the 15-14-0 record of the Wildcats.

Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Tennessee State 69.1 139 69.0 137.7 140.2 Davidson 69.9 139 68.7 137.7 140.2

Additional Davidson Insights & Trends

The Wildcats scored only 0.9 more points per game last year (69.9) than the Buccaneers allowed their opponents to score (69.0).

When it scored more than 69.0 points last season, Davidson went 6-7 against the spread and 10-5 overall.

Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Tennessee State 12-15-0 9-18-0 Davidson 15-14-0 9-20-0

Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Tennessee State Davidson 7-9 Home Record 7-8 4-9 Away Record 6-6 3-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.4 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

