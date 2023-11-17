The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) take on the Davidson Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Davidson vs. East Tennessee State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Davidson Moneyline East Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Davidson (-7.5) 136.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Davidson (-7.5) 136.5 -350 +265 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Davidson put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, nine Wildcats games hit the over.

East Tennessee State went 12-15-0 ATS last season.

Buccaneers games went over the point total nine out of 27 times last year.

