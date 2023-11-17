The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) take on the Davidson Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson Stats Insights

The Wildcats made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Buccaneers allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Davidson went 11-5 when it shot better than 43.6% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Buccaneers ranked 144th.

Last year, the Wildcats recorded 69.9 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 69.0 the Buccaneers allowed.

Davidson went 10-5 last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Davidson Home & Away Comparison

Davidson averaged 71.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.5 more points than it averaged on the road (70.9).

Defensively the Wildcats were better at home last year, ceding 68.4 points per game, compared to 71.3 away from home.

Davidson sunk 7.0 three-pointers per game both at home and on the road. When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% at home and 34.1% in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson Upcoming Schedule