How to Watch Davidson vs. East Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) take on the Davidson Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Davidson Stats Insights
- The Wildcats made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Buccaneers allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- Davidson went 11-5 when it shot better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Buccaneers ranked 144th.
- Last year, the Wildcats recorded 69.9 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 69.0 the Buccaneers allowed.
- Davidson went 10-5 last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Davidson Home & Away Comparison
- Davidson averaged 71.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.5 more points than it averaged on the road (70.9).
- Defensively the Wildcats were better at home last year, ceding 68.4 points per game, compared to 71.3 away from home.
- Davidson sunk 7.0 three-pointers per game both at home and on the road. When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% at home and 34.1% in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Davidson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Washington & Lee
|W 86-63
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/10/2023
|Maryland
|W 64-61
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/12/2023
|Clemson
|L 68-65
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/17/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|11/21/2023
|Boston University
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.