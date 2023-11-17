The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) take on the Davidson Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Buccaneers allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • Davidson went 11-5 when it shot better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Buccaneers ranked 144th.
  • Last year, the Wildcats recorded 69.9 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 69.0 the Buccaneers allowed.
  • Davidson went 10-5 last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison

  • Davidson averaged 71.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.5 more points than it averaged on the road (70.9).
  • Defensively the Wildcats were better at home last year, ceding 68.4 points per game, compared to 71.3 away from home.
  • Davidson sunk 7.0 three-pointers per game both at home and on the road. When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% at home and 34.1% in road games.

Davidson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Washington & Lee W 86-63 John M. Belk Arena
11/10/2023 Maryland W 64-61 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/12/2023 Clemson L 68-65 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/17/2023 @ East Tennessee State - Freedom Hall Civic Center
11/21/2023 Boston University - John M. Belk Arena
11/24/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion

