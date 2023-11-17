North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Cumberland County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gray's Creek High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Benson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.